Sacha Baron Cohen Has Reportedly Already Finished Filming A Borat Sequel

Finally some good news in 2020 — Sacha Baron Cohen has already shot a sequel to Borat, according to Jeff Sneider in Collider.

There aren’t may details to hand, but it would seem Borat Sagdiyev has shot to worldwide stardom since his starring turn in the original movie Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan, and he’s not entirely comfortable with it.

With the public now fully aware of who he is, Borat apparently has to go “undercover” to interview people — which kind of sounds like what’s happened to Sacha Baron Cohen himself.

It’s not clear yet how, where or when you’ll be able to watch Borat 2, but rest assured we’ll keep you updated when we know more.

Never miss any of our funniest stuff with the Triple M Pub Talk playlist!

Grab the Triple M app on iTunes or Google Play so you never miss anything!