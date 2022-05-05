"Sack Yourself" | MG Reacts To Adam Reynolds' Man Of The Match Performance Against Former Club The Rabbitohs

Adam Reynolds was in scintillating form on Thursday night, leading his "Baby Broncos" to a dominating victory over former club the South Sydney Rabbitohs. 

Triple M's Mark Geyer reacted to the performance, calling the release of Reynolds from the Rabbitohs the worst decision in the club's illustrious history. 

