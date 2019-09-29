"Sad Old Place": Tallis Doubles Down On Matt Lodge Captaincy Criticism

Former Broncos captain Gorden Tallis has doubled down on his criticism on the talk surrounding Matt Lodge and the captaincy of the club.

Earlier in the week, Tallis reflected on the reports Lodge is being considered as the next Broncos captain by saying fans will turn in their memberships if true.

Speaking on Triple M Sunday NRL, Tallis spoke of his concerns if Lodge leads the side, while Paul Kent also revealed why Matt Gillett isn't being considered as the club captain.

LISTEN BELOW:

This was part of a broader chat around the Broncos, which former Knights coach Nathan Brown questioned the club's upper management for their handling of the senior squad; listen below for the full chat.