“Safety Measures” Likely To Return In NSW As Cases Explode

New South Wales cases jump with 38,625 new infections reported on Friday and sadly 11 Covid-related deaths.

It marks a slight jump of 3630 cases, up from 34,995 infections reported the day before.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits.

Today's reported infections were detected from 12,725 PCR swabs collected on Wednesday, as people faced lengthy queues at testing sites.

There are currently 1738 people in hospital, with 134 of those are in ICU.

The rapid surge in hospitalisations continues to gain momentum, with reported admissions more than doubling, up from 832 patients with Covid one week ago today.

In NSW, more than 93 per cent of people aged over 16 are now fully vaccinated, while 95 per cent have received their first dose.

Meanwhile, the state government are expected to reinstate restrictions amid escalating cases.

Expected to be announced today, proposed changes suggest that nightclubs will close, singing and dancing will be banned in pubs, while major events will be postponed, and elective surgery paused.

“There’s obviously significant pressure on the system … we believe we will be certainly getting through this but we need to make some changes," Premier Dominic Perrottet told 2GB.

“I would expect, on elective surgery and I would also expect in terms of our work with the private health system, in managing as we go through these increases the cases.”

The SMH have also reported that venues are likely to discourage “vertical consumption” or standing up while drinking at bars.

The new “safety measures” are expected to be signed off by the Covid economic recovery committee this morning.

More to come.

For Australians looking for intelligent and unbiased news coverage, join renowned journalist Natarsha Belling on Your Morning Agenda for breaking national and international stories as well as the top business and finance stories - every weekday from 6:30am on Listnr