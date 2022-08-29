Safety Review Launched Following Death Of Hiker At The Morialta Conservation Park

The South Australia state government is launching a full safety review into the Morialta Conservation Park walking tracks following the death of a man over the weekend.

The move follows the tragic death if a man after he fell from the tracks on Saturday morning.

Environment Minister Susan Close told ABC Radio on Monday that an investigation is currently underway following the man’s death.

“As you’d imagine with all incidents that occur in national parks we undertake an investigation, and they will be starting one today,” she said.

“SAPOL is leading in terms of what actually happened for Mr Bell and that tragedy … but we will also undertake our own investigation about the condition of the track, the signage, and any other factors that come up.”

Emergency services were called to the conservation park at around 8:30AM after 48-year-old Robert Bell fell 100 metres down a cliff on the walking trail.

Ms Close said that there are a number of areas that might be perceived as dangerous for hikers.

“There are areas that are steep, there are areas that are slippery and areas that don't have guardrails and it isn’t a sort of guided experience the entire way where you’re not ever in danger of looking over a cliff edge, it is part of the experience,” she said.

The safety review is set to begin today.

