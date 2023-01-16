Sailor | Expect Wayne Bennett To Chase Stephen Crichton

Triple M's and dual-code legend Wendell Sailor says he won't be surprised if Panthers centre Stephen Crichton finds himself in a tug-of-war between rival clubs the Bulldogs and Dolphins.

Sailor's comments come after the Panthers revealed on Monday that the two-time premiership winner would depart at season's end after both parties failed to come to terms on a new contract.

“It was the hardest decision to make, but now my full focus is on the 2023 season and finishing my time at Panthers as strong as I can,” Crichton said in a club statement.

While Crichton has been linked with a move to the Bulldogs in recent weeks, Sailor said he wouldn't be shocked if Wayne Bennett makes a big play at the 22-year-old.

The Dolphins, who will enter the competition in 2023 as the NRL's 17th franchise, to date haven't landed a marquee signing following the club's well-documented failed pursuits at Cameron Munster and Kalyn Ponga last year.