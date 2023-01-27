Sailor | How Raiders Can Rediscover Fifita's Best

Dual code legend Wendell Sailor believes David Fifita should entertain a mouth down south amid reports the Canberra Raiders remain interested in landing the wrecking ball forward.

leading NRL journalist James Hooper, who's part of the Triple M NRL team, revealed in a Fox Sports report that the Raiders haven't given up hope on landing the 22-year-old.

Fifita, who is off-contract with the Titans at the end of this season, has been tabled a three-year deal worth close to $2.7 million by the Raiders, according to Hooper.

“David’s got a big decision to make and we’ve told him why we believe he’d be a perfect fit at the Raiders," coach Ricky Stuart told Fox Sports.

Meanwhile, Sailor explained just why a change of scenery could work wonders for the former Maroon, whose form has often been under the microscope during this tenure with the Titans.

"He probably needs to move away from Queensland and go somewhere like Canberra… they’ve got a good forward pack and real good leaders on the back of Josh Papalii and joe Tapine," Sailor said on Triple M's Rush Hour.