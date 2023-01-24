Sailor | NRL's Cashed Up Pre-Season Won't Change Much

Triples M's and dual code legend Wendell Sailor says the NRL's revamped pre-season will do little to convince clubs to take the competition seriously.

Sailor's comments come after the NRL confirmed a $100,000 payday for the pre-season champions this year, with the two-round competition to also include a bonus points system as an incentive for attacking footy.

Super League club St Helens will also be part of the NRL's pre-season, making for an 18-team competition.

Despite the NRL's best efforts, Sailor says he can't see any scenario where the likes of superstars James Tedesco, who have come off a recent World Cup campaign, see much game time if any at all.

"There's too much wear and tear with players these days... you're resting your big dogs," Sailor said on Triple M's Rush Hour.