Sailor | One-Year Prep Hurting Wayne, Dolphins

Triple M’s and Dual code legend Wendell Sailor says the Dolphins’ one-year lead-in to the competition is "proving hard", with coach Wayne Bennett and the club unable to use all its cap as the home and away season edges closer.

Sailor’s comments come following a report by The Daily Telegraph, which claims the Dolphins have $2 million left in their 2023 salary cap.

Bennett, who will coach the NRL's 17th franchise this season, has been under the microscope with the club falling short of several signing attempts.

After missing out on the likes of star players Cameron Munster and Kalyn Ponga last season, who both re-signed with their respective clubs, Sailor conceded his former coach likely didn’t realise just tough recruitment was going to prove.

“I’m surprised. The magic of Wayne Bennett is that he’s able to sign a marquee player,” Sailor said on Triple M’s Rush Hour.