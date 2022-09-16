Sailor | Pressure On Underachieving Arthur

Triple M's and former NRL star Wendell Sailor says Eels coach Brad Arthur is under pressure to avoid another underachieving season.

The Eels face an in-form Raiders outfit on Friday night in a do-or-die semi-final, and if Arthur's men fall short again in their fourth-straight year with finals football, Sailor admits it will leave the club with a tough choice to make.

"He should've reached one or two grand finals by now. I know Brad Arthur is a good coach, but if he's not the coach to get you to a grand final or win it, you've got to look elsewhere," Sailor told Triple M's Rush Hour.

