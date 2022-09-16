Sailor | Pressure On Underachieving Arthur
Why Eels Should 'Look Elsewhere'
getty
Triple M's and former NRL star Wendell Sailor says Eels coach Brad Arthur is under pressure to avoid another underachieving season.
The Eels face an in-form Raiders outfit on Friday night in a do-or-die semi-final, and if Arthur's men fall short again in their fourth-straight year with finals football, Sailor admits it will leave the club with a tough choice to make.
"He should've reached one or two grand finals by now. I know Brad Arthur is a good coach, but if he's not the coach to get you to a grand final or win it, you've got to look elsewhere," Sailor told Triple M's Rush Hour.
