Sailor | Samoa's World Cup Dream Dashed

Triple M's and dual-code legend Wendell Sailor believes Samoa's world cup dream is over, with star prop Junior Paulo set to miss his side's semi-final clash with England.

Paulo was hit with a one-match suspension after landing a raised forearm to the throat of Tonga's David Fifita, while young gun Joseph Suaalii, who was also cited, managed to escape punishment despite raising his knees in a tackle.

Samoa will have the opportunity to appeal Paulo's ban on Wednesday as they look to amend their 54-point group stage loss to England last month.

While Sailor believes Paulo's punishment isn't "worthy" of a suspension, the former Kangaroo can't see any scenario where Samoa win without their star prop.

"If they're ever going to beat England, he has to be there!" Sailor said on Triple M's Rush Hour.

LISTEN HERE:

Never miss anything with the Best of Triple M NRL playlist!