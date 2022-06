Triple M's and former Maroons star Wendell Sailor has urged Billy Slater not to hit the panic button following Queensland's 44-12 Game II loss to the Blues.

Sailor explained on Triple M's post-game coverage why it's important Maroons stay "loyal" and not fall into the temptation of making mass changes to the squad that went down on Sunday night.

