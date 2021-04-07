"Saints Are Done" Wayne Carey Writes Off St Kilda

Look away now St Kilda fans... Wayne Carey has written off the Saints in season 2021.

After a heavy loss on Saturday to the previously winless Bombers by 75 points, Carey has declared that their finals ambitions are as good as over.

Duck expects the Saints to slip to 1-5 with West Coast, Richmond & Port Adelaide as their next three opponents.

LISTEN HERE:

"Joey, they (St Kilda) are cooked. Saints are done," Carey told Triple M Footy's Mid Week Rub.

"And I tell you why they are done, have a look at the next three weeks.

"They've got the best three teams in the competition over the next three weeks. There's no way they are winning any of those.

"I'm prepared to say, they will lose the next three games and that will make them 1 (win) & 5 (losses)."

Catch the full Mid Week Rub here!