Sale Man Arrested And Charged With Murder In Isolated Incident

A Sale man has been charged with murder after a 25-year-old died in hospital.

The accused 30-year-old is facing court on Monday, charged with the incident on Friday night.

A second victim aged 26 was left fighting for life in hospital.

Emergency crews were responding to reports of an attack, on Hagenuar Street in the regional community.

They discovered the two men with life-threatening injuries, an arrested was made on scene.

The offender was questioned by police prior to being charged late on Sunday.

Victoria Police Acting Superintendent Stephen Cooper said it was an isolated incident, and the community should not fear of a repeat offence.

"It's a very isolated incident, not in the community areas and [involved] people who were known to each other," he said.

