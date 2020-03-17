Sally Capp Explains Initiatives To Assist Melburnians

Lord Mayor Sally Capp joined the Hot Breakfast this morning to explain a number of initiatives introduced by the City of Melbourne.

Capp detailed a number of schemes to reduce the financial burden on businesses and keep the economy moving. This includes reducing fees and rent, creating more jobs for struggling casuals & making small grants available.

She also urged other landlords to reduce their prices during this tough time.

Capp also touched on plans to assist the the elderly & homeless if the pandemic takes full effect. Including opening up alternatives spaces for accommodation and meal services.