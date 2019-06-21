SaltbushSix Announce Debut Album 'Beyond The Ranch' With Single 'You Don't Know Me Lonely'

SaltbushSix is a new band formed by members of The Ayers Rockettes, the band who helped launch Keith Urban's career. SaltbushSix have announced the release of their debut album Beyond The Ranch, you can grab your copy from Friday July 19.

To coincide with the announcement the band have released the single You Don't Know Me Lonely. PRE-ORDER HERE / DOWNLOAD 'YOU DON'T KNOW ME LONLEY' HERE. The song was written by JT Harding, Chris Jansen and Phil Barton.

You Don't Know Me Lonely follows their first single and crowd favourite Live From Our House. Beyond The Ranch was produced by Nashville based Aussie Mark Moffatt (Keith Urban/The Ranch, Tim Finn, The Saints, Yothu Yindi, Mondo Rock).

When you release your songs to the World you only get one chance, a chance to tell stories about life through song, a chance to take the listener somewhere. Beyond The Ranch album achieves this because it's all about the Song. Drummer Peter Clarke said, “It’s a fantastic selection of songs from some of the best writers out there, an album stacked with great songs is what every band hopes for, we have one here”.

The video for You Don't Know Me Lonely was shot at Brisbane's Johnny Ringoes by Peter Threfall and represents the live aspect of the band and captures the fun they have on stage .. Marlon Holden from the band said, "Like reading a book, we all have our own take on the story. Music Video helps by painting a decisive picture. In doing this it must entertain by taking the viewer on a journey. We think we've achieved just that."