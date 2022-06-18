Sam Draper Joins The Saturday Rub And Discusses Essendon's Big Win And That Fan's T-Shirt

Sam Draper was a key part of Essendon's win against St Kilda on Friday night, and he joined the Saturday Rub to talk about his team's performance, his own game and, that fan in the stand with Draper's face on his tee.

"[We want to show] everyone what we believe in, the talent this group has and how we can play some good footy... last night was a good snippet of it but we want it to keep going," Draper said on the Saturday Rub.

