Sam From Greta Van Fleet Gives Us The Health Update Ahead Of Their Rescheduled Australian Tour

On the phone from his home in Michigan, Greta Van Fleet's Sam gave us the update on the band's healthy habits ahead of their Aussie tour.

The original tour was cut short following the band falling ill, but Sam assures Triple M's Cassie they're in good health:

"This time we're making Australia the priority, we're not doing anything before, we're resting for a month".

