Sam Jacobs Names The Team Mates He'll Nominate To Chair Him Off For His 200th

On The Rush Hour

18 minutes ago

Article heading image for Sam Jacobs Names The Team Mates He'll Nominate To Chair Him Off For His 200th

AAP

Sam Jacobs has told Jars & Louie on The Rush Hour the three team mates that he will nominate to chair him off after his 200th game on Saturday. 

He has decided to stitch up a couple of ex-Carlton team mates of his. 

The veteran also explained the Crows strategy of playing two ruckman against Brodie Grundy in what is a must-win match. 

LISTEN:

"So there was three I was going to (ask)," Jacobs said.

"B.Gibbs, R.Sloane E.Betts."

"Eddie courageously stood up and said 'thank you, but I'll be the one to step down'."

