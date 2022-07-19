Sam Kerr Makes History By Becoming First Female On Global FIFA Cover

Australia’s national female football team captain Sam Kerr has become the first female to feature on the cover of the global edition of FIFA.

Kerr is pictured alongside France’s Kylian Mbappé on the cover of FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition.

The Matildas’ striker’s latest accolade was revealed in a Tweet this morning which said, “Two phenomenal forces up front. One ultimate strike partnership.”

Both players are pictured in their club kits, with Kerr sporting her Chelsea uniform, and Mbappé in Paris St Germain.

Mbappé featured on the 2021 and 2022 editions’ covers, while before that, Lionel Messi often received the honour, along with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Kerr, however, is not the first female to make a cover of a version of the sport.

Matildas’ Steph Catley became Australia’s first national football to feature on a cover – the Australian version of FIFA 16.

Female footballers Alex Morgan and Christine Sinclair featured on the American and Canadian editions respectively.

Capturing a female on the global edition of FIFA is another forward step for football and gender-inclusivity, and a special milestone for Kerr who has made 108 appearances for Australia, finding the back of the net in 56 occasions.

FIFA 23 will be the 30th edition of the game, which is produced by EA Games in conjunction with football’s governing body FIFA.

The game is expected to hit shelves later in the year.

