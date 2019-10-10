"Sam May Have Played His Last Game In The NRL" | James Hooper Fills Us In On Sam Burgess Injury Reports

There are fears that the shoulder injury that plagued Rabbitohs star Sam Burgess for most of the 2019 season is more serious than first thought.

Reports broke last night that the 31-year-old may be facing early retirement, with Channel Nine reporting that the Souths captain has only 25 per cent bone left in his shoulder.

Speaking on Wednesday night's The Rush Hour with MG, James Hooper explained just how serious Burgess' injury may be.

With such massive news breaking, it seemed apt that it was Triple M NRL's Anthony Maroon who was filling in on The Rush Hour with MG.

The through-and-through Souths fan admitted it was "absolutely devastating"; listen below.

