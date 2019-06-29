Sam Mitchell Says He’s Not Ready For A Head Coaching Gig

Hawthorn assistant Sam Mitchell says that he’s not yet ready for a head coaching gig.

“I don’t think I could look a president or CEO in the eye and say ‘hey I’m your man, I can do that job and I’m the best man for the job for next year’… I wouldn’t be taking a head coach’s job right now,” Mitchell said on the Saturday Rub.

“It’s a job that’s an enormous one… I don’t think that I have the skills and I don’t think that I’d be appointing someone that didn’t think that they were ready.”

