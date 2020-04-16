Sam Newman Is Currently Outside Spring Street Protesting About Golf
Mad as hell
Instagram: @originalsmartassam
Colourful Melbourne footy and media personality Sam Newman is currently protesting outside Spring Street because he can't play golf.
Sam is asking to talk with Premier Daniel Andrews - from a safe distance - to ask why the state of Victoria isn't opening its golf courses.
Here's his post on Instagram, wearing full golfing attire:
