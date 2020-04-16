Sam Newman Is Currently Outside Spring Street Protesting About Golf

Mad as hell

Article heading image for Sam Newman Is Currently Outside Spring Street Protesting About Golf

Instagram: @originalsmartassam

Colourful Melbourne footy and media personality Sam Newman is currently protesting outside Spring Street because he can't play golf.

Sam is asking to talk with Premier Daniel Andrews - from a safe distance - to ask why the state of Victoria isn't opening its golf courses. 

Here's his post on Instagram, wearing full golfing attire:

Are you checking in on the elderly in your life? Mick Molloy and Jane Kennedy are. Check out their 'Elderly Special' here:

Matt Bellotti

3 hours ago

Article by:

Matt Bellotti

Sam Newman
Melbourne
Covid19
Listen Live!
Sam Newman
Melbourne
Covid19
Sam Newman
Melbourne
Covid19
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs