Sam Newman Reacts To Polly Farmer's CTE Diagnosis

AFL legend & media personality Sam Newman joined The Hot Breakfast to discuss the recent report detailing that his friend Graham 'Polly' Farmer suffered CTE.

CTE (chronic traumatic encephalopathy) is a disease caused by repeated head injuries which results in a number of personality & behavioural issues.

It has been reported that an examination of Farmer's brain after his passing showed he suffered CTE as a result of his injuries during his playing career.

The disease can only be confirmed by brain examination after a person's passing.

Newman acknowledges the seriousness of concussion in modern sport, but is skeptical about the report.

He also gave a first hand account of if he was aware of Farmer's history with head injuries.

