Sam Newman Reacts To Polly Farmer's CTE Diagnosis
On the hot Breakfast this morning.
AFL legend & media personality Sam Newman joined The Hot Breakfast to discuss the recent report detailing that his friend Graham 'Polly' Farmer suffered CTE.
CTE (chronic traumatic encephalopathy) is a disease caused by repeated head injuries which results in a number of personality & behavioural issues.
It has been reported that an examination of Farmer's brain after his passing showed he suffered CTE as a result of his injuries during his playing career.
The disease can only be confirmed by brain examination after a person's passing.
Newman acknowledges the seriousness of concussion in modern sport, but is skeptical about the report.
He also gave a first hand account of if he was aware of Farmer's history with head injuries.