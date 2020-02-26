Sam Newman Reacts To Polly Farmer's CTE Diagnosis

On the hot Breakfast this morning.

AFL legend & media personality Sam Newman joined The Hot Breakfast to discuss the recent report detailing that his friend Graham 'Polly' Farmer suffered CTE. 

CTE (chronic traumatic encephalopathy) is a disease caused by repeated head injuries which results in a number of personality & behavioural issues. 

It has been reported that an examination of Farmer's brain after his passing showed he suffered CTE as a result of his injuries during his playing career. 

The disease can only be confirmed by brain examination after a person's passing. 

Newman acknowledges the seriousness of concussion in modern sport, but is skeptical about the report. 

He also gave a first hand account of if he was aware of Farmer's history with head injuries. 

LISTEN HERE: 

