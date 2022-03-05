Sam Newman Reflects On The Life Of His "Loyal And Close Friend" Shane Warne

We're all still coming to terms with the passing of Shane Warne.

And the same goes for his great mate Sam Newman. Foss joined the Dead Set Legends in Adelaide to reflect on the incredible life led by SKW and his memories of the greatest leg-spinner the world has ever seen.

Newman was understandably emotional, especially remembering the kindness Warne showed him when his wife passed last year. He also spoke about their "loyal and close" friendship and Warne's place in his heart.

We've dug up the funny, frank chat Shane Warne had with our very own Mark Howard on The Howie Games. This is a beaut, especially today of all days, we can't think of a better thing to listen to for an hour or so...