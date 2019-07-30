Sam Wright Announces His Retirement

North Melbourne veteran Sam Wright has announced his retirement, with the defender to play his last match in the VFL this weekend.

The 29-year-old, who has played 136 games for North Melbourne and was a crucial member of their defence during their finals runs in 2014 and 2015, has been plagued by injury over the last four seasons.

Wright averaged 19 disposals across his seven finals appearances, including a crucial intercept mark between Jobe Watson and Brendon Goddard to kickstart his side's comeback win over Essendon in the 2014 elimination final.

“I guess the decision’s been coming for a long time,” he told North Melbourne's website.

“After the last surgery (on his ankle) I probably knew that I wasn’t going to go around next year, and the advice I’d be given was that I’d probably need to start focusing on life after footy and living a healthy life.

“Me being the stubborn person I am, I wanted to get out and play one more game, but it’s just become pretty evident in the last month that my body just won’t allow me to do that.

“I can’t train and I can’t play at a high enough level to get back and play AFL.”