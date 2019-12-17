Sammy Power's Former Breakfast Co-Host Pays Tribute To "The Funniest Lady I Ever Met"

One of Sammy Power's former breakfast co-hosts has paid tribute to "the funniest lady [he] ever met" just hours after news of her passing.

Sammy, who has been described as once the "queen of Brisbane radio", brought her trademark wit to the airwaves both in Brisbane and in Sydney over the course of her 28-year career.

Her friends confirmed this morning that she died on Monday, at the age of 55.

Rob Duckworth, who worked with Sammy on Triple M in Sydney, spoke of the everlasting impact that their time together had made on him as the radio industry reels from the news.

