'Sammy The Salesman': Burgess On Meeting David Fifita

Newly turned 'Office-Man' Sam Burgess opens up about his meeting with David Fifita in trying to recruit the young star to South Sydney.

With a potentially enormous contract offer on the table, Burgess met with Fifita to 'check his temperature' on behalf of the Rabbitohs, amidst caution that Redfern were trying for the right man.

In an interview on the Dead Set Legends, Burgess spoke about his time with the Broncos prodigy and made some cheeky comments about the Roosters and Wendell Sailor's terribly good looks.

LISTEN HERE:

This was part of a broader interview with the Rabbitoh's legend, telling of life after footy, why Adam Reynolds is the man to captain Souths and the upcoming Charity Shield match between the Rabbitohs and the Dragons.

LISTEN HERE: