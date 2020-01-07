Samsung's Latest TV Rotates Vertically So That Millennials Can Watch Things Like They Do On Their Phones

Samsung is set to release a TV that rotates vertically in an effort to appeal to phone-obsessed millennials.

The tech company revealed a whole host of new products at their "First Look" event in Las Vegas overnight, including but not limited to the "Infinity" TV and a 292-inch (7.4 metre) update to "The Wall".

But it was the groundbreaking "Sero" that was specifically designed to appeal to millennials, confirmed Samsung Electronics America's vice president of home entertainment integrated marketing Grace Dolan.

"It mirrors the phone and rotates with it," Dolan said at Caesars Palace on Monday.

"When we use phones today we almost always hold them vertically but consumers have never been able to experience that vertical content on TV.

"This is the first TV in the industry to rotate between vertical and horizontal orientations - we're aiming at the millennial market."

Rotating the screen to vertical will eliminate the black bars that traditionally appear when viewing a portrait-shot video on a horizontally orientated screen.

The Sero will join Samsung's "Lifestyle" suite of TVs, which already includes The Frame - a screen that turns into a piece of art on standby - and The Serif, which looks like a piece of furniture when turned off.

Make sure you download the Triple M app from iTunes or Google Play to stay across everything Triple M.