Sandbags available this weekend from council ahead of king tides and more rain.

Sandbags will be made available to Cairns region residents this weekend to assist with preparations ahead of more heavy rainfall expected next week.

In addition to the predicted heavy rainfall, king tides are expected to affect coastal areas next week from Thursday 6 February to Thursday 13 February.

Bags will be made available for residents to fill with sand on site at Council’s waste transfer stations this Saturday and Sunday. Scoops for filling will be provided.

Sandbags are for residential use only and will be available until supplies run out.

Sandbags and sand will be available from the following from:

· Portsmith Transfer Station: Saturday and Sunday 8.30am to 5.15pm

· Smithfield Transfer Station: Saturday 7am to 5.15pm; Sunday 9am to 5.15pm

· Gordonvale Transfer Station: Saturday and Sunday 8.30am to 5.15pm

· Babinda Transfer Station: Sunday only 8.30am to 4.45pm (not open Saturday)

To stay up-to-date with local information and advice, follow the Cairns Disaster Coordination Centre on Facebook or visit the Cairns Disaster Dashboard at www.disaster.cairns.qld.gov.au.

Download the My Cairns App from Google Play and the App Store.

Ends

NOTE: King tides for Cairns are as follows (times and heights may vary for other areas).

· 2.89m at 7.38am on Thursday 6 Feb

· 3.10m at 8.16am on Friday 7 Feb

· 3.26m at 8.55am on Saturday 8 Feb

· 3.35m at 9.33am on Sunday 9 Feb

· 3.35m at 10.12am on Monday 10 Feb

· 3.25m at 10.51am on Tuesday 11 Feb

· 3.06m at 11.32am on Wednesday 12 Feb

· 2.79m at 12.20pm on Thursday 13 Feb

