Missing Near Mount Buller Road

Police are needing your assistance in finding man, Conrad Whitlock.

Conrad is 72 years-old and was last seen at home in Whitewater Court around 11.30PM Monday, July 29th. His white BMW has been located near the ski fields on Mount Buller Road and investigators have reason to believe that Conrad arrived in the area around 6AM Tuesday.



Conrads family are extremely concerned for his wellbeing given his age and the fact that his car was found at the ski fields. As far as the family are concerned, it is very unusual for him to be in that area for any reason.

Officers are still searching the area where his car was found. If anyone has seen Conrad, please contact Benalla Police Station on 5760 0200.