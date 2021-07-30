SAPOL Launch Road Safety Campaign Telling Real Stories From Fatal Crashes

SAPOL is launching a new road safety campaign, with our state's road death already higher than what it was last year.

Police Minister Vincent Tarzia said it's all about seeing road trauma through a different set of eyes.

In 2009, 18-year-old Nicholas Holbrook died when the car he was a passenger in slammed into a tree on West Lakes Boulevard.The car was being driven at high speed by Nick’s best mate, Phillip.

A new advertising campaign developed by SAPOL’s Media Road Safety Unit features never-before-seen interviews with Phillip, exposing the psychological and emotional scars left by the experience of killing his best mate.

The campaign also tells the story of the same crash via a series of new interviews with Nick’s parents, Glynis and Michael Holbrooks and with the first responders who attended the scene.

Deputy Commissioner Williams says the campaign asks a question.

“As well as depicting the mental prison that these people now live in, the campaign asks every South Australian a poignant question: What damage will your driving do?. It warns that one stupid act on the road can cause life-long damage and nobody wants to live with that guilt," he said.

Police Minister Vincent Tarzia spoke about the campaign being real stories from real people.

“Watching this campaign resonated with me on so many levels – as a father-to-be, a son, a brother, a friend. I can’t see a situation where people wouldn’t be affected in some way by these heartbreaking stories," he said.

The campaign will appear on TV from Sunday, August 1 and includes 13 different commercials.

