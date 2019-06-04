Sarah McLeod, Dave Leslie And More For The Return Of The Melbourne Guitar Show

Triple M are excited to announce the 2019 return of the Melbourne Guitar show this August.

The family friendly event is back for another year, bringing Aussie rock favourites Sarah McLeod, The Baby Animal's Dave Leslie and Ash Grunwald to head the huge weekend of music.

World-class performances, gear expo and demos this is the event for all live music lovers.



Drawing thousands of guitar lovers and enthusiasts to the 2018 Melbourne Guitar Show, #MGS2019 is growing year on year and is gearing up for the biggest event yet.

Thrilled to present #MGS2019 once again, AMA executive officer and MGS organiser, Rob Walker says, “It’s exciting to see the show develop each year and add value to the live music industry. We are proud to present such a broad range and quality of guitars, amps and gear from the big brands to local artisans. And each year we get to put together a program of live music featuring the considerable talents of our guitar community. It’s a great weekend for anyone into music, particularly guitars.”

Visit: www.australianmusician.com.au for the full line-up.

The Melbourne Guitar Show will be held at Caulfield Racecourse on August 3 and 4.

The Melbourne Guitar Show is produced by the Australian Music Association, an incorporated not-for-profit. Proceeds, if any, are used to provide services to the Australian music products industry, particularly the promotion of music making to the community.

Online ticket prices when pre-ordered:: Adult day pass $20, adult weekend pass $30, family day pass $40, concession day pass $10, concession weekend pass $15

Tickets are on sale June 7 from www.australianmusician.com.au

