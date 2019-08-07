Sarah McLeod On The Song That Changed Everything For The Superjesus

Chatting to Triple M's Digby ahead of the Melbourne Guitar Show August 3rd and 4th, The Superjesus front woman Sarah McLeod talked candidly about the song that changed it all.

Coming from a more grungier sound, The Superjesus hit song Gravity was the song that changed it all.

Listen:



The Superjesus are touring Australia this September to support the release of their live double album, SUMO 20 LIVE.

More info on the Melbourne Guitar Show: australianmusician.com.au/melbourne-guitar-show

More info on The Superjesus tour and new album: thesuperjesus.com

