Sarah McLeod's Tips On Getting Through Isolation

Full time musician Sarah McLeod joins Triple M's Sarah Maree on how to best manage isolation, as a human and musician.

As well as self-care, Sarah McLeod is making lemonade with the lemons that is the live music scene, streaming her long planned single launch tour from home, to replace the Australia wide tour.



To coincide with the stream, Sarah McLeod has given Triple M the exclusive announcement of her new endeavour called McLeod's Wolfpack, a community to share music, creative content and merchandise. More will be revealed on the stream this Sunday.

