Sarah McLeod's WILD 90's Backstage Party With Silverchair At 15

Sarah From The Superjesus Recalls Touring With Silverchair

The Superjesus front-women Sarah McLeod joined us on Triple M to celebrate Ausmusic. Sharing a memory from the 90's, touring with Silverchair when they were only 15 years old! Backstage parties can get pretty wild at gigs, but 15 year old's Silverchair took things to a whole new level!

Have A Listen Below:

