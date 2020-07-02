Sarah Olle Explains Why Tonight’s Game Was Nearly Cancelled

Triple M Footy’s Sarah Olle explained why tonight’s Carlton v St Kilda game was nearly cancelled tonight.

LISTEN HERE:

“The big news emerging this evening is that tonight’s game was almost called off,” Sarah said.

“Now that’s because a Marvel security guard returned a positive Covid test after being tested on Monday after being sent home because he was feeling crook.”

Make sure you get around the Best of Triple M Footy playlist so you never miss anything!

Sarah explained that the stadium had been thoroughly cleaned and cleared before the start of play.

“The AFL and the Department of Health and Human Services have been working around the clock this afternoon to clean the stadium,” she said.

“It has been deemed Covid-safe, but just another curveball for the AFL in this blessed year that is 2020.”

Make sure you get the Triple M Footy app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all the best stuff from this crazy year of footy!