Sarina Hospital Finalises $30 Million Redevelopment Plan

Sarina residents are a step closer to a new hospital with construction on track to begin in the coming months.

Design plans have been finalised for the $31 million project which will include 19 beds, a gym, day procedure rooms, and outdoor areas.

Sarina Hospital finalised $30 million redevelopment plan

Mackay MP Julieanne Gilbert said that the inclusion of rooms with their own ensuites was critical.

“These provisions are there for what we’re so acutely aware of at the moment, infectious diseases, where you can isolate patients.”

She said that the Sarina Hospital was well overdue for an upgrade.

“It’s very old it’s had bits and pieces added to it, ad hoc. It was purpose-built back in its day a very very long time ago.”

Shovels are expected to hit the ground on the 19-bed facility by the end of the year.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.