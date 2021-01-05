Sarina woman gifts husband $10,000 top prize Instant Scratch-Its ticket as a ‘little Christmas treat’!

A Sarina man enjoyed a truly wonderful Christmas thanks to his wife gifting him an Instant Scratch-Its ticket that won them $10,000.



The top prize winning $1 Christmas Gift ticket was purchased at newsXpress Sarina, Shop 5 Sarina Beach Road Shopping Centre, 13 Sarina Beach Road, Sarina.



Speaking with an official from The Lott this afternoon, the happy pair said they were still coming to terms with the news of their win.



“I bought the ticket as a gift for my husband as a little treat around the Christmas period,” the wife shared.



“When we scratched it, we weren’t really sure if we’d actually won. We were in a state of disbelief, I think.



“We just couldn’t believe it! We asked a few of our friends and family to check it for us and everyone said it was real, but it still didn’t feel real.



“Then when we went to the newsagency. They confirmed it, and that’s when it started to sink in.



“It was such a nice surprise! We’ve never won anything like that in our lives.



“We are really stoked.



“My husband was pretty pleased he scored a top prize! It’s very nice.”



When asked how they planned to enjoy their prize, the duo didn’t hesitate.



“We are going to put it towards a new car,” the elated woman explained.



“We will have to go car shopping soon!”



newsXpress Sarina owner Mark Petersen said he couldn’t be happier his customers scored a top prize win.



“We are really happy for the winners,” he said.



“It’s such an awesome story, especially because it was given to the winner as a gift from his wife just around Christmas.



“We’d love to send our congratulations to the winners, and we wish them all the best with their prize.



“We’re always quite lucky with big wins and hope we can sell more top prizes soon.”



Last financial year, Australia’s Official Lotteries contributed more than $1.4 billion via state lottery taxes and donations to help community initiatives, such as hospitals, health research, disaster relief and education.