Sarina Woman Wins $1M In Monday Lotto

A Sarina woman in her mid 20s has confessed she had a sleepless night after discovering she scored a $1 million division one prize in last night’s Monday Gold Lotto draw.



The north Queensland woman held the only division one winning entry nationally in Monday & Wednesday Gold Lotto draw 3948 on Monday 17 February 2020. She takes home a prize of $1 million.



Confirming her win with an official from the Lott this morning, the overjoyed winner said she initially thought the results were a technical glitch.



“I checked my ticket on the app last night right after the draw,” she explained.



“When I saw that I had all six numbers I thought for sure it was a mistake. We thought maybe it was a technical glitch and we didn’t want to believe it until we had it confirmed.



“We barely slept all night!



“It’s an amazing feeling to know that I’m a millionaire now that you have confirmed it is real!”



The happy woman revealed she had only recently started playing lottery games.



“I think this is about the 10th or 11th lottery ticket I’ve ever bought!” she exclaimed.



“I just started playing because I was dreaming of how winning this much money would change our lives. And it will!”



When asked how she planned to enjoy life as a millionaire, the young woman shared it would go a long way towards setting her and her family up for the future.



“We are going to buy our first home with it! I’m going to spend today house hunting” she laughed.



“It will also pay off our loans and give us the chance to upgrade our cars too.



“It will definitely set us up for the future!”



The thrilled woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, purchased her 24-game QuickPick entry online at thelott.com – Australia’s official lotteries.



In 2019, Monday & Wednesday Gold Lotto and Saturday Gold Lotto created 203 millionaires across Australia.



The winning numbers in Monday & Wednesday Gold Lotto draw 3948 on Monday 17 February 2020 were 40, 26, 35, 19, 45 and 32 while the supplementary numbers were 18 and 24.



Across Australia, there was one division one entry in Monday & Wednesday Gold Lotto draw 3948 – one from Queensland.



The Lott’s division one winning tally has now reached 247 so far this financial year, including 63 won by Golden Casket customers.



Between 1 January and 31 December 2019, there were 108 division one winning Monday & Wednesday Gold Lotto entries across Australia, which collectively won $106 million.



