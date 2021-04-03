Saturday Rub Rip Into Duck For His Self Indulgent Article

The Saturday Rub crew jumped at the chance to get stuck into Wayne Carey for his antics during the week.

Duck wrote and article in The Age that was supposed to be paying homage to his retiring colleague Bruce McAvaney... But the boys ripped into him for making it all about himself!

LISTEN HERE:

Damo read out some of the quotes from the article and counted 36 occasions where Duck referred to himself!

