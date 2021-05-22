Saturday Scrum Reacts To Week Two Of The High Tackle Crackdown

Cronulla Sharks enforcer Aaron Woods joined the Saturday Scrum to talk the second week of the NRL’s high tackle crackdown.

Woods – whose side scored a Golden Point, 13-12 win over the St. George-Illawarra Dragons in Round 11 – said the game is becoming even tougher for players and on-field officials.

“When we all watched the game (last) Friday night, Tigers-Newcastle… we couldn’t believe it at the time,” Woods told the Saturday Scrum.

“We’ve been warned now, we’re trying to train differently… there’s just so much to worry about.

“10 in the bin, I think it should go to 5 minutes. There’s players off the field, there’s going to be even more injuries if we keep up with that.”

