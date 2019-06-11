Saucy Saturday Expected With BBQ Battle Taking Over Strand Park

A never before seen event is happening in Townsville next weekend and your tastebuds will be disappointed if they miss out.

Saturday June 22 will see Townsville’s first ever ABA Sanctioned Barbecue Competition Mike Carney Toyota- Townsville BBQ Battle taking over Strand Park.

Teams from Townsville & across the state will compete in the world of Low n Slow Barbecue with meats ranging from Brisket to Pork Ribs.

Sorry, we just have to wipe our drool away...

Ok, carry on.

Teams will compete in five rounds preparing Chicken, Pork, Lamb and the Low and Slow staple, Brisket.

Imagine the aromas in the air at the BBQ Battle!

There will be plenty for the whole family with Rides n Slides + Food Trucks.

Make sure you grab a photo with the hot-rods, cars, trucks and bikes as well!

The Triple M team will be there too, so come down and say g'day to Chooky and Minty!