Save The Date For The Viva Rock Vegas Gala This August!

Save the date! Go Blue Charity Events will be hosting the Viva Rock Vegas Gala this August 17 in Rockhampton!

The success of the Mad Hatters Afternoon Gala in 2018 has inspired the group to aim bigger and better, this time, with a new theme!

To fit with the theme, there will be a range of exciting gaming tables, live music, comedy and other surprise acts - including an event during the evening involving 'The King' himself!

Tickets are $110 and include canapes, dessert bar, funny money and limited drinks. Get a table of 8 together and you'll receive a special table service!

Date: Saturday, August 17+

Time: 6pm

Location: 45 East, Rockhampton City