Save Your Legs: Here's The Definitive List Of The Best Xmas Light Displays Around Town

The Synergy Xmas Lights Trail is back and this year, a Meadow Springs marvel has again swept away the other contenders for People’s Choice.

The list of winners has been announced so if you're wondering where the very best light displays are around #Perth, wonder no more.

People's Choice

South of Perth at 8 Meadow Springs Drive, Meadow Springs, Mary and Alan Kartesz-Wardroper’s Christmas house is famous all across Perth. Hailing from the US, Mary brings her love of Christmas and decorating and draws busloads of visitors each year. This is the third year running that their home has taken the People’s Choice for the best lights on the Synergy Xmas Lights Trail– as soon as you arrive at you can quickly see why! People love exploring this display every year, which is a big Christmas winter wonderland both inside and outside of the house. Mary and Alan use more than 700 boxes of decorations, 500 Christmas trees and 32 nativity sets and spend the whole year planning for their Christmas spectacular. They also raise funds for K9 Rescue Group.

Junior Judges

Winning the kids over this year was 2 Sherlock Rise, Carramar – their fun characters – in particular the Grinch – was a hit with the 9 Junior Judges this year, as was the chance to visit Santa and sit in his sleigh. The Galts are passionate about creating an inclusive display that everyone can enjoy and have sensory evenings especially for children with disabilities.

Newcomer Award

A fresh new stop on the trail is 15 Union St, Subiaco. The Johnstone’s twinkling winter wonderland is super pretty and a little like stepping into a Frozen movie. Step into their front yard to enjoy a series of virtual rooms which surround you in Christmas lights. Each room has a different theme, with different focus points. For a few weeks a year, this beautiful garden becomes a magical winter wonderland for everyone to share the joy of Christmas.

Best North of the River

Up at 22 Newbury way Alkimos, the Cloutman’s display features some incredible life size handmade decorations including sleigh, gingerbread house, candy canes and fireplace. A huge amount of time, effort and of course lights make up this Christmas house, a very popular stop on the lights trail. They have this year unveiled a new handmade diorama complete with a singing Santa and four singing bears in this display. To top it all off they have a snow machine, which the kids visiting love.

The Cloutmans are raising funds for PCH.

Best South of the River

Welcome to Santa’s wonderland – or 8 Pontiac Avenue Cloverdale. The McMahon’s fun and colourful display featuring Santas of all sizes and a magical princess carriage with none other than Princess Elsa from Frozen. Special features include 1000 fairy lights, funky Christmas music with a Santa cinema, Bubbles galore, laser lights, life size nativity scene and photobooths for the young and young at heart.

Solar

“We may be small but we try to be creative” – for a sustainable display, head to 6 Narval Way Ferndale. All of the outdoor decorations are fully solar powered and this year there is an Aussie Christmas theme. Decorator Grace Chen says they are very proud of their solar display and adds that their display is best appreciated in person.

Regional

If you are down south this holiday season, make a stop at 8 Galloway Bend Eaton, where you’ll see both a dazzling display of lights synched to music and custom built props. Father of two Daniel McLaren puts a lot of time and effort into this beautiful display and credits his very patient wife!

Visit the Synergy Xmas Lights Trail to plot your own trail and find houses near you. 'Tis the season and all!