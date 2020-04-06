SAWTELL: New Ambulance Station About To Take Shape

The Coffs Coast's newest Ambulance station is about to take shape, with construction of the new Sawtell facility set to start in mid 2020.

Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh said Coffs Harbour City Council has approved a development application for the building of the new NSW Ambulance Station, and Health Infrastructure has awarded the construction tender to AW Edwards.

“AW Edwards completed the new ambulance station at Wauchope last year and will bring an experienced team to this project,” Mr Singh said.

“The new station on Sawtell Road will support the existing station at Coffs Harbour and enable local NSW Ambulance paramedics to better meet the current and future demand for emergency medical care in the Coffs Harbour-Sawtell area.

The new facility is part of the NSW Government’s commitment to building a new ambulance station in the Coffs Harbour electorate as part of the $122m Rural Ambulance Infrastructure Reconfiguration program.

Mr Singh said the new station has been designed with input from local paramedics, will be purpose built, and will deliver a better working environment for paramedics tailored to the needs of the local community.

The completed Sawtell Station will include internal parking for up to six emergency ambulance vehicles, administration and office areas and staff amenities. Along with a multipurpose meeting training room, logistics and storage areas and relief accommodation.