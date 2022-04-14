Say Thank You To Mum With These Gifts This Mother's Day!

Mother's Day 2022 is upon us and it's time to spoil the special lady in your life who truly does it all! Get ready to say thank you to Mum for all the times she picked up after you, showed up for you and supporting you in any and every way.

Harvey Norman have some fabulous gifts for the mother figure in your life and we've rounded up some of the best ones for you!

For those easy lunches!

You can create varied and healthy meals to please the entire crowd quickly and easily with the Sunbeam cafe contact grill and sandwich press which combines the benefits of a BBQ grill

For the mum on the go.

Versatile and powerful, the Sunbeam Two Way Blade Blender has multiple functions and a 1100W motor to easily process different ingredients with minimal fuss.

An at-home salon experience

Hypoallergenic and 18K Gold-plated, the Finishing Touch Flawless Body Shaver makes it easy for you to remove fine hairs on your arms, legs, and bikini area without irritation, nicks, or cuts getting in the way. It comes with a SensaGuard and 2 comb attachments to suit your needs.

She'll be ready for any occasion

Featuring a compact design and unique bristles, the VS Sassoon Petite Style Hot Brush makes it a breeze for you to manage your tresses and create the style you want from anywhere you are.

Look good wherever you are!

Featuring a compact design and versatile heat settings, the VS Sassoon Petite Style Cordless Straightener makes it a breeze for you to create the style you want from anywhere you are.

Styling has become a breeze

Featuring a compact design and versatile heat settings, the VS Sassoon Petite Style Cordless Styler makes it a breeze for you to create the style you want from anywhere you are.

