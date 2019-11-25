Scam Alert: Fake Tradie In Tatura

SCAM ALERT!

Consumer Affairs Victoria received a report of a 'Fake Tradie' scam operating in Tatura recently.

On Friday, November 15, a person dressed like a tradie door-knocked a church in Tatura, offering a cheap deal to lay bitumen supposedly left over from a job close by.

The tradie didn't provide a quote and said the size of the job was dependent on how much the individual was willing to pay.

On Thursday, November 14, a similar offer was made to a nearby Op Shop.

The suspect was described as male with curly hair, a "bung eye" and wearing hi-vis work wear.

He was driving a white Pajero with a neon strip on one side. There was no name, business name, pamphlets or contact information provided by the suspect.



Greater Shepparton Police are urging the public to be alert and to notice any details if approached by this person.You can report a scam here: https://bddy.me/2pQFPvw

Missed the show? Catch up Seany for Breakfast here: