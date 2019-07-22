Scans Confirm Jarman Impey Has Torn His ACL

Hawthorn defender Jarman Impey has torn his ACL.

Scans confirmed the 24-year-old, who was in the middle of a career-best season, had ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament.

The defender went down in the opening seconds of the second term in a marking contest, hyperextending his knee.

“We were hopeful yesterday that there would be no ACL damage, but unfortunately the news was confirmed this morning,” Hawthorn's general manager of football Graham Wright said.

“He will undergo surgery this week.

“It’s obviously really disappointing for both Jarman and the club, but he is in high spirits and remaining positive.

“Jarman is such a valuable player for us and has been in impressive form.

“He is a strong, resilient character and we’re confident he will approach his rehab program with intent and professionalism.”