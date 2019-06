Scans have officially cleared Josh Jenkins of an ACL injury.

The Crows forward hyper-extended his knee trying to kick a ball out of the air late in the win over Richmond at Adelaide Oval last night.

Earlier he booted four goals to play a huge role in the Crows’ 33-point win.

The Crows were confident he’d escaped serious injury at the time.

